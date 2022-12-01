New York Fed's John Williams expects inflation to get to 2% goal by 2025

It will take a "couple of years" to get inflation "all the way down to 2%, New York Fed President John Williams said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Echoing other Fed officials, he said that inflation is still "far too high," noting that the latest PCE inflation rate stands at 6.0%. "My hope is that we will be at our 2% inflation goal by 2025," he added.

Still, inflation is starting to ease. The 6% PCE inflation clocked in November moderated from the 6.2% pace experienced in September and August.

"But, importantly, I expect to see a pretty significant decline in inflation next year, as supply chain issues improve, as we see the slowing economy, the economy getting better in balance... and start bringing inflation down," Williams said.

While he's not sure if inflation has peaked yet, due to a number of volatile prices like food and energy, he's seeing "some signs" that inflation measures are moving in the right direction.

When asked if he's looking at a 50-basis point hike at the next Fed meeting (Dec. 13-14) rather than the 75-bp hikes of the last four meetings, he said "so, to my mind... slowing the pace means may stepping down one step in terms of that pace."

As to when the Fed will stop raising rates, that will depend on the economy, he said. "We still have a ways to go beyond whatever we will do in our upcoming meeting this month, in order to get to that sufficiently restrictive stance," Williams said.

"Exactly what that number means, it's going to depend on the data," he said. "This is a mantra I have been saying for a long time. We have to be data-dependent. We have to be really driven by how the economy is performing, and how do we best get to that 2% inflation goal."

Earlier today, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said it "will be appropriate" for the U.S. central bank to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes at upcoming meetings to bring inflation back down to its target.