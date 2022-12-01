U.S. crude scores fourth straight gain; EU nears $60 price cap for Russian oil

U.S. oil prices closed at a two-week high Thursday, as China moved to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions following a rash of rare protests.

Beijing officials reportedly will let infected patients who are considered low risk to quarantine at home for a week, rather than in a government center.

Front-month Nymex crude oil (CL1:COM) for January delivery settled +0.8% to $81.22/bbl, its fourth straight daily gain, while December Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -0.1% at $86.88/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (USOI), (NRGU)

The European Union reportedly has reached a tentative agreement to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60/bbl, according to multiple reports, part of a coordinated effort to squeeze Russia's oil revenues while keeping global oil supplies steady and avoiding an increase in energy prices.

Poland, which had pushed for a lower cap, was said to be deciding whether to agree to the deal.

It is not clear how the Kremlin will react, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated the price cap level was irrelevant; given the cap is above market rates - the country's flagship Urals grade traded at ~$48/bbl Thursday at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk - Russia may be able to say it can just keep selling oil as usual.

Also, the Biden administration said it would seek to cancel or delay sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the reserve after drawing down 180M barrels this year to lower prices for U.S. motorists.

Such a plan, which would require congressional approval, could be attached to a must-pass government funding bill that could come together this month.

Traders also await next week's OPEC+ meeting, with the group expected to hold production steady.