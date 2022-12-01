Paycor HCM announces secondary offering of 5M shares
Dec. 01, 2022 5:03 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) on Thursday announced its selling stockholders are offering 5 million shares of the company to the public.
- The offering consists of 3.5 million shares offered by Pride Feeder LP, and 1.5 million shares are being offered by AIX Pride Syndication LP, respectively.
- Each of the selling stockholders are controlled by investment funds advised by Apax Partners.
- Paycor will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders.
- Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is acting as underwriter for the proposed offering.
- Shares -1.3% after the bell.
