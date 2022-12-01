Paycor HCM announces secondary offering of 5M shares

Dec. 01, 2022 5:03 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) on Thursday announced its selling stockholders are offering 5 million shares of the company to the public.
  • The offering consists of 3.5 million shares offered by Pride Feeder LP, and 1.5 million shares are being offered by AIX Pride Syndication LP, respectively.
  • Each of the selling stockholders are controlled by investment funds advised by Apax Partners.
  • Paycor will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is acting as underwriter for the proposed offering.
  • Shares -1.3% after the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.