Opendoor discloses series of top-level changes, CFO Wheeler becomes CEO
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) said Thursday that CFO Carrie Wheeler, who held the position for two years, will take charge of the company as chief executive officer, taking over from Eric Wu.
The company said Wu will transition to a new role as President of Marketplace, effective immediately.
Chief Accounting Officer Christy Schwartz will become interim chief financial officer until a successor has been identified to become permanent CFO of the company.
Wheeler will join the board of directors, while Wu will continue to serve as a member, and John Rice has been appointed lead independent director. The changes have increased board size to nine people.
In addition to the above changes, President Andrew Low Ah Kee has resigned from his role to pursue other opportunities and will remain as a strategic advisor to the company through Q1 2023.
