Opendoor discloses series of top-level changes, CFO Wheeler becomes CEO

Dec. 01, 2022

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) said Thursday that CFO Carrie Wheeler, who held the position for two years, will take charge of the company as chief executive officer, taking over from Eric Wu.

  • The company said Wu will transition to a new role as President of Marketplace, effective immediately.

  • Chief Accounting Officer Christy Schwartz will become interim chief financial officer until a successor has been identified to become permanent CFO of the company.

  • Wheeler will join the board of directors, while Wu will continue to serve as a member, and John Rice has been appointed lead independent director. The changes have increased board size to nine people.

  • In addition to the above changes, President Andrew Low Ah Kee has resigned from his role to pursue other opportunities and will remain as a strategic advisor to the company through Q1 2023.

