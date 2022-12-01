Irish football club owner Brera sets price for proposed $8M IPO

Irish football club owner Brera Holdings (BREA) has updated terms for a proposed $8M US initial public offering.

Brera said in a filing that it now planning to offer 1.5M shares priced at $5 per share, a number that could likely change. Previously, the company said it was considering pricing the shares between $4 and $6.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares to cover any over-allotments. Revere Securities is serving as lead bookrunner. The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BREA.

Based in Dublin, Brera bought Italian amateur football association Brera in July 2022. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to buy football clubs in emerging markets such as South America, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, iconic UK football club Manchester United is reportedly up for sale. On Thursday, the BBC indicated the club could be sold by early spring.

For more on Brera, read Donovan Jones's "Brera Holdings Aims for US Micro-IPO."