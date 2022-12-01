The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it removed PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from the first level of an oversight process after determining the utility improved the clearing of vegetation around its highest-risk power lines as part of wildfire mitigation work.

The CPUC had placed PG&E into the first step of its enhanced oversight and enforcement process to fix its vegetation management practices, as part of the utility's 2020 plan to exit bankruptcy.

The state regulator said its enhanced oversight and enforcement of PG&E's (PCG) 2020 vegetation management practices "has resulted in the utility completing required corrective actions."

PG&E (PCG) shares reached an intraday high of $15.91 on Thursday, its highest level since shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.