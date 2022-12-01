Hot Stocks: OKTA jumps on earnings; FTCH, GIII plunge; BBW sets 52-week high

Wall Street saw lackluster trading on Thursday as investors looked ahead to key employment data due out at the end of the week. Stocks were coming off a massive rally the previous day, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell buoyed the major averages by signaling a near-term slowing in the pace of interest rate increases.

Looking at individual stocks, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) expanded its value by more than a quarter after topping projections with its latest financial figures. Meanwhile, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) added to its recent upswing to reach a new 52-week high.

On the downside, Farfetch (FTCH) and G-III Apparel (GIII) both suffered massive selloffs following the release of disappointing forecasts.

Standout Gainer

The release of earnings news sparked buying in Okta (OKTA), which surged 26% on Street-beating earnings and guidance.

The identity and access management company reported breakeven EPS on an adjusted basis, surprising analysts, who were looking for a loss. Revenue surged 37% from last year to reach $481M.

Looking at Q4, OKTA predicted revenue between $488M and $490M, compared to estimates of $488M. The company now sees an adjusted profit for the quarter, compared to the loss projected by analysts.

OKTA rose $14.11 to close at $67.43. With the advance, shares reached their highest level since the end of August. Still, the stock has fallen about 70% since the end of 2021.

Standout Decliner

Farfetch (FTCH) dropped sharply after issuing a weak forecast at its Capital Markets Day. The stock plummeted 35%.

The online luxury fashion retail platform said it expects gross merchandise value to rise 20% to 22% for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be 1% to 3%.

FTCH closed Thursday's trading at $5.52, a decline of $2.96 on the session. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $5.48. The stock has fallen 84% in 2022.

Notable New High

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) extended an earnings-inspired advance from the previous day, allowing shares of the teddy bear retailer to reach a new 52-week high.

The stock surged more than 22% on Wednesday after the company beat expectations with its latest quarter and raised its forecast. The stock added to this gain with another 2% advance during Thursday's action -- its sixth higher finish in the past seven sessions.

Specifically, BBW rose 47 cents to close at $24.22. During the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $24.91.

Overall, shares have nearly doubled since reaching a 52-week low of $12.47 in early September. For 2022 as a whole, BBW is higher by almost 17%.

Notable New Low

A disappointing forecast and the prospect that key licensing deals will expire in coming years sparked a mass exodus out of G-III Apparel (GIII). Shares of the clothing company plunged 44% to set a new 52-week low.

GIII revealed a quarterly profit that came in well below expectations, despite 6% growth in net sales. The firm faced higher inventory levels in the quarter, as it accelerated production to deal with expected supply chain tangles.

The company also gave a cautious forecast for the full year, warning of potential headwinds from inflation, supply chain challenges and lower consumer spending.

Looking even longer-term, GIII also noted that licensing deals related to the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands are set to expire in 2025 and 2027, respectively. The company indicated that it expects to lose those licenses when those contract expire.

Following its quarterly update, GIII plunged to an intraday 52-week low of $11.62. Shares picked up slightly from there but still finished at $11.97, a decline of $9.66 on the session.

