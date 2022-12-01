Chevron (NYSE:CVX) does not expect to add investment in Venezuela in the short term, CEO Michael Wirth said Thursday, after the Biden administration issued a six-month license allowing the company to increase oil output and expand operations in the country.

The U.S. could gradually relax sanctions on Venezuela and provide greater latitude for Chevron (CVX) to operate in the country over time, Wirth told the Economic Club of New York.

"We're not likely to be coming in with investment in a drilling campaign that grows production in the next six months," Wirth said. "There's a lot of work that has to be done... to allow us to move in that direction."

The Biden administration has been defending its Venezuela sanctions relief by playing down the expected benefit to consumers of its decision to allow Chevron (CVX) to restart operations there.

"The amount of oil that will come to the United States is not all that significant. It will help some but not all that significant," White House official Amos Hochstein said when pressed by CNBC's Joe Kernan.

Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm ripped the U.S. deal with Venezuela in an interview with the Financial Times, saying it marked a new sign of "desperation" from the administration in battling inflation.

Hamm said Biden's earlier pledge to transition from oil and end fracking on federal lands has slowed the once-prolific U.S. shale patch.

Chevron (CVX) shares have become expensive, "trading at a valuation where it needs high double-digit long-term prices, something that history shows is unlikely," The Value Portfolio writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.