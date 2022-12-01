Miner BHP (NYSE:BHP) warned Thursday that a shortage of skilled workers including data scientists and mathematicians will harm efforts to meet rising demand for metals crucial to the energy transition.

Advanced technological expertise is needed to discover and access new deposits of key metals such as copper and nickel which are "becoming deeper, harder to access, in more challenging regions," BHP (BHP) Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said.

Demand for copper is expected to double over the next 30 years, while the need for nickel, a key component in lithium-ion batteries, will quadruple, Tyler said.

By 2040, the industry will need 21% more mining engineers and geotech engineers, and 29% more metallurgists than it had in 2020, she said, citing a PricewaterhouseCoopers study.

"We compete for such talent not just with each other, but with the cool kids such as Google and Amazon... the defense and pharmaceuticals industries, government and NGOs," Tyler told a business meeting in Melbourne.

But demand for less skilled forms of labor in the sector will decline due to automation of vehicles and equipment, according to Tyler.

Efforts by BHP (BHP) and major Australian miners Rio TInto (RIO) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) to attract new workers to the industry are bearing fruit but are still not enough, Tyler said.

