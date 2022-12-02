DEX announces potential self-tender offer for up to 30% shares
Dec. 02, 2022 1:39 AM ETAGD, DEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) Board of Trustees has authorized an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 30% or 3.2M shares, without par value.
- The tender offer is contingent on the shareholder approval of Proposal 1, the reorganization of the Fund into arbdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD).
- If shareholder approval of Proposal 1 is obtained at that special shareholder meeting, the tender offer will commence on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and will expire on February 10, 2023, and purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund’s NAV per share.
- It is currently expected that if Proposal 1 is approved, the reorganization will be completed after the tender offer and by the end of Q1 2023.
