Reko International Group FQ1 shows GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $13.8M
Dec. 02, 2022 1:54 AM ETReko International Group Inc. (RKIGF), REKO:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Reko International Group press release (OTCPK:RKIGF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.12.
- Revenue of $13.8M (+14.0% Y/Y).
"Our bottom-line improvement for the quarter, year over year, reflects the dedicated and innovative efforts of many people on the Reko team. Even with the continued supply chain challenges in both pricing and delivery of components, and with continued scarcity of skilled labour, we managed to increase our year over year sales and net income. We continue to seek innovative solutions to these new realities and are demonstrating that our team is up to the challenge." stated Diane Reko, CEO.
