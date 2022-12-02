Science Applications International secures $151M US transportation contract
Dec. 02, 2022 2:31 AM ETSAICBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Science Applications International (SAIC) has been awarded a maximum $151M ID/IQ with firm-fixed-price and labor-hour line items contract (HTC711-23-F-D001).
- The Managed Information Technology Services contract provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of U.S. Transportation Command's infrastructure, systems, and applications.
- It supports both classified and unclassified programs on multiple networks and security domains.
- Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. and the period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2027.
- Operation and maintenance; and transportation working capital funds will be obligated at the individual task order level.
- U.S. Transportation Command is the contracting activity.
