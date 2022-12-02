Science Applications International secures $151M US transportation contract

Dec. 02, 2022 2:31 AM ETSAICBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Science Applications International (SAIC) has been awarded a maximum $151M ID/IQ with firm-fixed-price and labor-hour line items contract (HTC711-23-F-D001).
  • The Managed Information Technology Services contract provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of U.S. Transportation Command's infrastructure, systems, and applications.
  • It supports both classified and unclassified programs on multiple networks and security domains.
  • Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. and the period of performance is from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2027.
  • Operation and maintenance; and transportation working capital funds will be obligated at the individual task order level.
  • U.S. Transportation Command is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.