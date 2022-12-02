Gaming Innovation Group enters strategic commercial partnership with News UK
Dec. 02, 2022 2:37 AM ETNWS, NWSABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gaming Innovation Group enters new commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited (NWS) (NWSA).
- GiG and News UK will join forces to deliver sports betting and casino content, and exclusive offers to users in the UK market.
- The deal's key drivers are the combination of News UK's large user base and premium content, partnered with GiG's unique technology and specialised iGaming marketing knowledge.
GiG expects to go live on The Sun and talkSPORT's websites shortly, to take advantage of the remaining period of the FIFA World Cup.
Tim Reynolds, Director of Betting & Gaming at The Sun, said: "The partnership and new betting hub adds to The Sun's growing digital portfolio, and bolsters our suite of betting products. The collaboration with GiG will increase our content output and support The Sun in continually delivering excellent results for our bookmaker partners."
