Accenture acquires Fiftyfive5 for enhancing customer intelligence in New Zealand and Australia
Dec. 02, 2022 3:11 AM ETACNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Accenture (ACN) has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business to boost its customer intelligence capability in Australia and New Zealand.
- The move will strengthen cccenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive) ability to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing to accelerate growth and innovation.
- Acquisition in line with Accenture Song’s strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, sales and service to help clients unify purpose and customer experience
- Mark Green, Accenture Song’s Australia and New Zealand lead, said: “Clients are struggling to keep up with the pace of change today. They are looking for creative solutions and strategic insights for growth. Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely. The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team.”
