Marsh McLennan Agency acquires McDonald Zaring Insurance

Dec. 02, 2022 3:30 AM ETMMCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Marsh McLennan Agency or MMA, a subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (MMC) acquires McDonald Zaring Insurance, a full-service agency located in Walla Walla, Washington.
  • McDonald Zaring Insurance serves individuals and businesses across all industries and sizes, including agri-business, wineries, financial institutions, health clinics and contractors.
  • “McDonald Zaring Insurance prides itself on its extensive experience and deep client relationships, aligning perfectly with MMA’s approach to helping clients achieve their goals and create a limitless future. We look forward to the collaboration and innovation to come as we welcome MZI to the MMA team and further bolster our presence in the region.” commented Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of MMA’s Northwest region.

