GUild Mortgage acquires Inlanta Mortgage
Dec. 02, 2022 3:53 AM ETGHLDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Guild Mortgage (GHLD) has acquired Inlanta Mortgage, a Wisconsin-based independent lender serving borrowers in 27 states.
- Mary Ann McGarry, Guild CEO, said the acquisition is part of the company’s plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions.
- “Inlanta is a natural fit because of its almost 30-year history, strong management team, employee-oriented culture and dedication to customer service. Its culture and values mirror what we’ve been building at Guild for more than 60 years. Together we will use our combined strengths to drive further growth throughout the Midwest.” McGarry said.
