Rigel stock soars 40% on FDA approval of blood cancer drug Rezlidhia
Dec. 02, 2022 4:37 AM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)NVO, NONOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rigel Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) capsules to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
- The FDA approval was backed by data from a phase 2 trial.
- "Rezlidhia provides a new and important, oral therapy option for patients who typically have a poor clinical outcome. Additionally, this approval greatly strengthens and expands Rigel's commercial hematology-oncology portfolio," said Rigel's President and CEO Raul Rodriguez.
- In August 2022, Rigel and Forma Therapeutics, a unit of Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF), signed a licensing deal on Rezlidhia.
- Under the agreement, Rigel will be responsible to commercialize the drug in the U.S., and intends to work with potential partners to develop and commercialize the product outside the U.S.
- RIGL +43.72% to $0.98 premarket Dec. 2
