Warren Buffett-backed BYD reported November sales growth of ~153% Y/Y
Dec. 02, 2022 5:00 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF), BYDDYLI, NIO, XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chinese EV maker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) announced on Friday it sold 230,427 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the month of November, up 152.61% Y/Y from 91,219 units and up 5.8% from 217,816 units in October.
- Of total sales, 229,942 units were passenger cars and 485 units were commercial vehicles.
- Pure electric vehicle sales up 146.91% Y/Y to 113,915 units.
- The number of plug-in hybrid vehicles up 163.79% Y/Y to 116,027 units.
- The company sold 12,318 NEVs in overseas markets, up 29.27% M/M.
- On YTD basis, the company's sales grew 219.38% Y/Y to 1,628,297 units.
- The company's installed capacity of power batteries and energy storage batteries was about 11.003 GWh in November, up 125.33% Y/Y and up 8% M/M.
- A glance at monthly sales trend:
- Peers, Li Auto (LI) delivered 15,034 vehicles in November 2022, +11.5% Y/Y, XPeng (XPEV) delivered 5,811 Smart EVs, -63% Y/Y and Nio (NIO) delivered 14,178 vehicles, +30.3% Y/Y.
