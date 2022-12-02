GSK bone marrow cancer therapy momelotinib gets review in EU

Dec. 02, 2022 5:03 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted for review GSK's (NYSE:GSK) application seeking approval of oral therapy momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis.
  • The British pharma giant said that the marketing authorization application (MAA) was backed by data from phase 3 trial, including a study called MOMENTUM.
  • A decision by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected by the end of 2023.
  • GSK inherited momelotinib from Sierra Oncology, which it acquired in July 2022.
  • Momelotinib is also under review in the U.S. and a decision is expected by June 16, 2023.
  • GSK noted that momelotinib is currently not approved anywhere and if approved, would be the only medicine that addresses key manifestations of myelofibrosis, including anaemia, symptoms, and splenomegaly.
  • Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer which disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells.

