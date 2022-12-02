S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures tread water ahead of the jobs report

Stock index futures were little changed Friday as investors waited for the latest official employment figures.

S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) drifted around the unchanged level after a indecisive previous session.

The jobs figures arrive before the bell with economists predicting nonfarm payrolls up about 200K.

"Market consensus is looking for what may be called a goldilocks cooling of the labor market," Allianz adviser Mohamed El-Erian tweeted. "Job creation falling to 200,000. Moderating wage growth (4.6%). Flat unemployment. Somewhat higher labor force participation (62.3%)."

"The narrative is of companies holding onto workers they have hired (tech layoffs and crypto collapses do not change the headlines - it is the 'Mom and Pop' small businesses of the US that matter to employment)," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "Pay bargaining power is still weak - average earnings are an imperfect metric, but remain very negative in real terms."

Short rates were lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.53%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 5 basis points to 4.21%.

"Bear in mind that the 10yr Treasury yield hit an intraday peak of 4.34% in late October, so we’re now down by around -80bps from those levels," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

On the Fed front, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak today before the quiet period starts.

Among active stocks, Rigel is soaring after FDA approval of a blood cancer drug.