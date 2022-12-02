Volvo reports sales growth of 12% in November
Dec. 02, 2022 5:31 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY), VLVOF, VOLVF, VOLAF, GELYFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Majorly-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding (OTCPK:GELYF), Volvo Car AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) reported November sales growth of 12% Y/Y to 59,154 cars.
- The company’s line of Recharge models represented 42%, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 20% of total sales.
- On YTD basis, retail sales declined 14.5% Y/Y to 542,458 cars.
- European sales grew 15.8% Y/Y to 25,960 units, U.S. sales up 20.4% Y/Y to 9,233 units and sales in China fell 6.2% Y/Y to 12,580 cars.
- The company's top selling model for the month was the XC40 with sales of 18,188 cars (2021: 13,935 units), followed by the XC60 at 15,586 cars (2021: 17,113 units) and the XC90 at 8,283 cars (2021: 8,324 units).
