A lot has happened since protests erupted across China last week in response to zero-COVID policies. A relief rally took hold on Tuesday after a Chinese State Council press conference signaled that further changes to current measures might be in the making, while top leaders continue to signal a more pragmatic approach. "With the decreasing toxicity of the Omicron variant, the increasing vaccination rate and the accumulating experience of outbreak control and prevention, China's pandemic containment faces a new stage and mission," Vice Premier Sun Chunlan told the National Health Commission.

Policy watch: A landmark shift has already begun in Beijing, which will permit low-risk people with COVID to isolate at home for a week if they desire. The new stance will start in the Chaoyang district, which contains the city's growing central business district and many foreign embassies, and is likely to serve as a model for other areas. A previous approach mandated that COVID positive individuals be sent to government quarantine sites - regardless of severity - to stop community transmission as soon as it was detected.

Earlier this week, health authorities released a plan to boost elderly vaccination, while closely watching the virus as "it evolves and mutates." Officials also relaxed lockdown measures in the northeastern city of Jinzhou and the southern hub of Guangzhou, as well as Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi. The city was the site of a deadly fire that killed 10 people, and first triggered the nationwide protests featuring blank sheets of white paper that were raised as a symbol of defiance.

Commentary: Recent developments are "not a sign that China is ready to transition to living with COVID, but a sign that the virus has slipped out of control and that the government is unable to return to a zero-COVID environment," said Nicholas Thomas, Associate Professor at the City University of Hong Kong.

