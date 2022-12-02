Datable Technology signs one-yar contract with Turf, Landscape, and Lightning provider

Dec. 02, 2022 5:35 AM ETTTMZFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Datable Technology (OTCPK:TTMZF) has signed a one-year agreement with a worldwide provider of innovative turf, landscape, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions, helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, and agricultural fields. (the "Customer") on November 29, 2022.

  • Over the last two years, company has generated an average of about $350,000 per annum in revenues from the customer including license fees and related products and services.

  • Under the Agreement, company will be paid a license fee of ~$97,000 over a one-year period ending on November 30, 2023 and will also earn additional fees for related products and services, expected to be consistent with prior years.

