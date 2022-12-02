GSK Jemperli shows survival benefit in uterus cancer, meets main goal of phase 3 trial

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said its medicine Jemperli (dostarlimab) met the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in a phase 3 trial.

Endometrial cancer is a type of cancer which starts in the uterus.

The trial dubbed RUBY, is a 2 part study. Part 1 is evaluating Jemperli plus standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin-paclitaxel) followed by Jemperli versus chemotherapy plus placebo followed by placebo. Part 2 of the study is evaluating Jemperli plus chemotherapy followed by Jemperli plus GSK's other drug Zejula (niraparib) versus placebo plus chemotherapy followed by placebo.

The study met its main goal of PFS — the time during/after treatment a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse — in a planned interim analysis.

GSK said data showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in the prespecified mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) patient subgroup and in the overall population.

A clinically relevant benefit in PFS was also seen in the mismatch repair proficient (MMRp)/microsatellite stable (MSS) patient subgroup, the company added.

GSK noted that the overall survival (OS) data was immature at the time of analysis, but a favorable trend was seen in the overall population, including the dMMR/MSI-H and MMRp/MSS subgroups.

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events in patients receiving Jemperli plus chemotherapy were nausea, alopecia (hair loss disorder), fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, anemia, joint pain, constipation and diarrhea.

GSK said that based on the trial results, regulatory submissions are planned for H1 2023.

The company noted that RUBY is part of an international collaboration between the European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups and the GOG Foundation.

In October, Jemperli met the main goal of a phase 2 trial called PERLA in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The drug is currently approved in the U.S. to treat adults with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer in a second-line setting.