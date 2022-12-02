Stellantis, Qinomic partner to develop electric retrofit solution
Dec. 02, 2022 5:37 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has entered into a strategic partnership with French mobility engineering firm Qinomic to develop a retrofit solution to transform light commercial vehicles with an internal combustion engine to an electric drivetrain.
- The initiative is being led by the Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit in collaboration with the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit and the Stellantis Ventures Studio.
- The retrofit solution aims to extend vehicle life and usage, ensuring sustainability and affordability at the same time. The project would be developed in 2023, with implementation and commercialization likely to start in France in 2024.
- Elsewhere, Stellantis (STLA) is offering a 5.3% pay rise to its French employees to cope with inflation. That falls below unions expectations for an increase of 7.3% to 8.5%.
- STLA shares are down 1.34% premarket
