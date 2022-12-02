Solid Biosciences announces stockholder approval of acquisition of AavantiBio
Dec. 02, 2022 5:49 AM ETSLDBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Solid Biosciences (SLDB) stockholders voted in favor of all proposals, including the proposal to issue shares of company’s stock of AavantiBio in connection with the acquisition of AavantiBio pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger dated September 29, 2022 and to certain institutional investors in connection with a concurrent $75M private placement.
- AavantiBio is a privately held gene therapy company focused on transforming the lives of patients with Friedreich’s ataxia and rare cardiomyopathies.
- Closings of the merger agreement and the private placement are anticipated to take place on or around Friday, December 2, 2022.
Comments