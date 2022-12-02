Sterling Infrastructure divests 50% stake in Myers & Sons Construction
Dec. 02, 2022 6:06 AM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) announced on Thursday a strategic divestiture of its 50% stake in Myers & Sons Construction for $18M in cash.
- Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will receive $12M by early 2023 and a series of three $2M payments due by various dates in 2023, 2025, and 2027.
- The divestiture is part of Sterling's strategy to reduce its portfolio of low-bid heavy highway projects in order to increase the company’s margins and of focusing on its strategic geographies.
- The company expects to present the operating results of Myers as discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and anticipates recognizing an after-tax gain of $11M to $13M on the disposition.
- Proceeds from this divestiture will support future investment in strategic growth areas.
