Digihost's November bitcoin production slips 11% Y/Y
Dec. 02, 2022 6:28 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), DGHI:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digihost (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 61.32 BTC (BTC-USD) in November 2022, down 11.14% Y/Y and 18% M/M.
- Total holdings at the end of month were 98.38 BTC valued at approximately $1.69M based on a BTC price of $17,169 as of Nov. 30, 2022.
- Ethereum holdings of 800.89 ETH valued at approximately $1.04M based on an ETH price of $1,296 as of November 30, 2022.
- Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, was ~$2.73M as of November 30, 2022.
- On a year-to-date basis, the company mined approximately 775.30 BTC, representing an increase of approximately 45% year-over-year.
