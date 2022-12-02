Aterian reports Cyber Monday sales up 60% compared to last year
Dec. 02, 2022 6:40 AM ETATERBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aterian (ATER) announced that its revenue generated on Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022, was up ~60% compared to last year's Cyber Monday.
- The strength was broad based and included strong sales in many of the Company’s brands and products.
- CEO Yaniv Sarig commented, ''We are continuing our plan of extending the market share of our leading products, liquidating higher cost inventory, and charting a path to sustainable contribution margin and positive Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2023. Given the results from Cyber Monday, we are raising the bottom end of our fourth quarter 2022 revenue guidance. We are now expecting fourth quarter 2022 revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $55 million up from $45 million to $55 million.”
