Patria Investments to expand into Venture Capital
Dec. 02, 2022 6:42 AM ETPAXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Patria Investments (PAX) announced the launch of a new Venture Capital strategy, anchored by the acquisition of Igah Ventures, one of the pioneers of the sector in Latin America.
- By expanding its platform to include venture capital, Patria now offers products and solutions throughout the equity investment cycle to address all stages of growth.
- Igah’s business complements Patria’s existing Private Equity and Growth Equity strategies, which are focused on relatively mature companies, by adding investment expertise in startups and early-stage companies. For Igah, this move allows it to further accelerate growth, leveraging the scale of Patria's platform and client base, as well as deep industry knowledge in various areas of the economy.
