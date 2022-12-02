Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) said its oral drug ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) met the main goal of improvement in cognitive function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD) in a phase 2B/3 trial.

The 509 patient study dubbed, ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004, evaluated mid, high doses of ANAVEX®2-73 versus placebo to treat mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD.

The trial met the main goals of ADAS-Cog (a measure several cognitive domains) and ADCS-ADL (a test of basic and instrumental activities of daily living) with statistically significant results.

The company said the patients treated with ANAVEX2-73 were 84% more likely, to have improved cognition by ADAS-Cog score change of -0.50 points or better from baseline to end of therapy than patients on placebo.

On average, patients, who improved cognitively with ANAVEX2-73, improved by ADAS-Cog cognition score of -4.03 points.

The company added that ANAVEX2-73 was 167% more likely to improve function compared to placebo, at a clinically meaningful improvement of ADCS-ADL score change of +3.5 points or better.

ANAVEX2-73 also met the secondary goal of reduction in clinical decline of cognition and function assessed by the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) compared to placebo, by a treatment difference in mean score change of -0.42 points, representing 27% reduction in the ITT population, according to the company.

The drug was generally safe and well tolerated. The company noted that the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was similar in the active and placebo groups with dizziness being the most common.

In addition, Anavex said that a pre-specified analysis of patients without SIGMAR1 gene mutation provides confidence of the robustness of the SIGMAR1 activation in treating neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the company, about 80% of the worldwide population lack a SIGMAR1 gene mutation. ANAVEX2-73 was more efficacious in this pre-specified population.

Anavex plans to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss this data in the context of ongoing development.