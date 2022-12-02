LuxUrban Hotels expands presence in Miami beach
Dec. 02, 2022 6:54 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year master lease agreement, inclusive of option.
- The Townhouse Hotel will be powered by the company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand and is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
- The hotel is a 70-unit property located in Miami’s South Beach.
- As previously announced, the company has also commenced operations at the Washington Hotel in New York City.
“We are pleased to expand our presence in two of the country’s most exciting and desirable destination cities,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
