LuxUrban Hotels expands presence in Miami beach

Dec. 02, 2022 6:54 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year master lease agreement, inclusive of option. 
  • The Townhouse Hotel will be powered by the company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand and is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
  • The hotel is a 70-unit property located in Miami’s South Beach. 
  • As previously announced, the company has also commenced operations at the Washington Hotel in New York City. 

  • “We are pleased to expand our presence in two of the country’s most exciting and desirable destination cities,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.