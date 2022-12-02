Evergrande EV unit suspends production due to lack of demand - Reuters

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (OTC:EVGRF), the EV unit of struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF), is suspending production as orders slow to a trickle.

According to Reuters, mass production was stopped due to a lack of demand in the Chinese market, adding to headaches for the firm at the center of China’s teetering real estate sector. The suspension of Hengchi 5 production comes less than 3 months after the company announced the start of mass production.

The company began accepting orders in July.