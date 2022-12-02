Evergrande EV unit suspends production due to lack of demand - Reuters

entrance of China Evergrande Center

LewisTsePuiLung

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (OTC:EVGRF), the EV unit of struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF), is suspending production as orders slow to a trickle.

According to Reuters, mass production was stopped due to a lack of demand in the Chinese market, adding to headaches for the firm at the center of China’s teetering real estate sector. The suspension of Hengchi 5 production comes less than 3 months after the company announced the start of mass production. 

The company began accepting orders in July.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.