Owens Corning lifts dividend by 50% to $0.52/share, boosts share buyback plan
Dec. 02, 2022 7:03 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declares $0.52/share quarterly dividend, 50% increase from prior dividend of $0.35.
- Forward yield 2.31%
- Payable Jan. 19; for shareholders of record Jan. 4; ex-div Jan. 3.
- In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization for up to 10M shares of the company's common stock. This is in addition to the previously announced share buyback program in which approximately 7.4M shares remained available for purchase as of September 30, 2022.
