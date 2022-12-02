Tesla delivers first Semi truck to PepsiCo as it looks to shake up Class 8 market

Dec. 02, 2022

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced at an event late on Thursday the delivery of its first electric semis to PepsiCo (PEP).

The 500-mile range Tesla Semi features three electric motors, with one of them driving the truck for most of a trip and the other two used mostly for acceleration, torque and hard pulling. Tesla Semi Program manager Dan Priestley detailed that the three motors are used to create a smooth driving experience that will be unique for a Class 8 truck. The company has said previously the Semi can achieve better than 2 kWh-per-mile efficiency, which works out to about $70K in fuel savings per year depending on their cost of electricity.

During the event, Elon Musk thanked PepsiCo (PEP) for being a great partner, but did not take questions on the Semi's driving specifications or features.

PepsiCo (PEP) is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California that is being funded by a $15.4M grant from the California Air Resources Board. The beverage giant plans to use 15 Tesla battery-electric tractors and other electric- and natural-gas powered trucks for the project.

