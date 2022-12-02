DoorDash trades lower after RBC Capital downgrades due to tough 2023 setup

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) fell in early trading on Friday after RBC Capital Markets cut its rating on the food delivery specialist to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Analyst Brad Erickson and team said they are not playing the macro card with the downgrade but pointed to a combination of evidence of slowing core order growth, limited EBITDA downside support and channel checks that indicated Uber is competing better in Manhattan as a proxy for overall performance.

The trading premium for DASH given its strong management, strong execution and being the top player in the space is seen as being hypersensitive to more visible deceleration in performance in the coming year.

"DASH’s execution & management are widely considered the class of the sector but approaching ’23, we are uncomfortable with a potentially unfavorable risk/reward given likely hypersensitivity to order deceleration," read the RBC note.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) shed 3.06% in premarket trading on Friday to land at $55.37 vs. the 52-week trading range of $41.37 to $171.08.