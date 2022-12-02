Beam stock rises as FDA lifts clinical hold on blood cancer drug to enter trial
Dec. 02, 2022 7:21 AM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted its clinical hold and and cleared Beam Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BEAM) application for a human trial of blood cancer therapy BEAM-201.
- The company's investigational new drug (IND) application was to evaluate BEAM-201 as treatment for relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL).
- Beam had announced in August that the IND was placed on hold.
- According to the company, BEAM-201 is a specific anti-CD7, multiplex-edited, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell development candidate.
- "The FDA’s clearance of our IND for BEAM-201 is an exciting moment for Beam and for the field of gene editing, as it represents the first IND clearance for a multiplex-base edited investigational drug," said Beam CEO John Evans.
- BEAM +6.04% to $48.60 premarket Dec. 2
