Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Q3 sales and profits fell short of expectations as the company battled to clever inventory and contended with a weakening consumer. Nonetheless, management remained optimistic on longer term trends.

The Nashville-based specialty retailer reported misses on top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The company notched a $0.38 per share loss for the quarter as net sales came in at $131M. Analysts had anticipated a $0.28 per share loss on $134.26M in revenue. Comparable sales declined by 7% from the prior year quarter while gross profit margin fell 970 basis points.

“We experienced an encouraging rebound in sales through August and our Labor Day promotional event, but we believe persistent macro-economic pressures hampered our customers during the Harvest selling season, resulting in softer sales for the back half of the quarter,” CEO Steve "Woody" Woodward said. “Although the consumer environment was volatile, we continued to execute initiatives within our control to improve our liquidity position and enhance our overall margin profile.”

However, he added that the company has already seen stronger sales into Q4 as consumers eye holiday sales. While Woodward expects margins to remain under pressure given the highly promotional environment, he highlighted the company’s efforts to right-size inventory, reduce debt, and shore up its supply chain as keys to improving the health of the business into 2023.

“We've made good initial progress reducing inventories, and we have already made a substantial reduction in our borrowings. Additionally, supply chain disruptions have eased, and inbound freight rates have declined,” Woodward said. “While we won't see a significant benefit from these factors until we've worked through our current inventory, we expect it to show in our merchandise margin in fiscal 2023 and beyond.”

As such, he sees 2023 as “a year of stabilization” for Kirkland as for our organization. Woodward indicated the company will meaningfully reduce both inventory and debt into 2023, allowing for greater focus on core sales metrics.

Despite the optimistic forecast, shares of the specialty retailer fell 5.25% in premarket trading.

