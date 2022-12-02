Genesco Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65, revenue of $604M
Dec. 02, 2022 7:33 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Genesco press release (NYSE:GCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65.
- Revenue of $604M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Shares -1.6% PM.
- Comps were up 3% with every business posting gains
- E-commerce sales represented 18% of retail sales, flat to last year and increased from 11% of retail sales in Q3FY20
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.66 vs $2.26 last year and $1.31 in Q3FY20
- Repurchased $20.8 million of stock during Q3FY23, with $34.1 million remaining on the current authorization
- FY 2023 Outlook: Sales are now expected to be down 1% to 2%, compared to Fiscal 2022, versus prior guidance of down 3% to flat.
- Adjusted EPS range of $5.50 to $5.90, with an expectation that adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range, versus the prior expectation for adjusted diluted earnings per share to be near the mid-point of $6.25 to $7.00.
Comments