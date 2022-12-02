Plurilock Security to privately place up to 7.14M units for up to $1M
Dec. 02, 2022 7:34 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLUR:CA), PLCKFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cybersecurity solutions provider Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) (TSXV:PLUR:CA) is privately placing up to 7.14M units at $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- The company may increase the size of the non-brokered private placement to up to 10,714,285 units, in which case the aggregate gross proceeds would be up to $1.5M.
- Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional share at $0.25 per warrant share.
- The proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close in tranches, with the first tranche to close on or around Dec. 13.
- Source: Press Release
Comments