Plurilock Security to privately place up to 7.14M units for up to $1M

Dec. 02, 2022 7:34 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLUR:CA), PLCKFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

  • Cybersecurity solutions provider Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) (TSXV:PLUR:CA) is privately placing up to 7.14M units at $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
  • The company may increase the size of the non-brokered private placement to up to 10,714,285 units, in which case the aggregate gross proceeds would be up to $1.5M.
  • Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional share at $0.25 per warrant share.
  • The proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close in tranches, with the first tranche to close on or around Dec. 13.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.