The Environmental Protection Agency issued a formal recommendation late Thursday to ban the disposal of mining waste in Alaska's Bristol Bay, dealing a major blow to Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NYSE:NAK) proposed Pebble gold and copper mine.

Bristol Bay hosts the world's largest harvest of sockeye salmon, and opponents have argued for years that pollution from the Pebble mine would destroy the fishery.

If the recommendation is affirmed in a final decision from EPA expected by February, it would help "protect salmon fishery areas that support world-class commercial and recreational fisheries, and that have sustained Alaska Native communities for thousands of years, supporting a subsistence-based way of life for one of the last intact wild salmon-based cultures in the world," said Casey Sixkiller, the administrator for the EPA's Pacific Northwest region.

"The EPA has made wildly speculative claims about possible adverse impacts from Pebble's development that are not supported by any defensible data and are in direct contradiction to the facts validated in the USACE's Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Pebble Project," Northern Dynasty (NAK) CEO John Shively said, adding the FEIS "clearly states that Pebble can be developed without harm to the Bristol Bay fishery."

A negative result for Northern Dynasty (NAK) has been widely expected, Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.