Paycor dips on upsizing and pricing of offering of common stock
Dec. 02, 2022 7:37 AM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) has upsized and priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- The size of the offering increased from 5M shares to an aggregate of 6M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $28.60/share.
- The offering consists of 4,238,329 shares offered by Pride Feeder and 1,761,671 shares offered by AIX Pride Syndication, respectively.
- Each of the selling stockholders are controlled by investment funds advised by Apax Partners.
- Paycor will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders.
- The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2022.
- Shares -5.17% premarket.
