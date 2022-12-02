Paycor dips on upsizing and pricing of offering of common stock

Dec. 02, 2022 7:37 AM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) has upsized and priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • The size of the offering increased from 5M shares to an aggregate of 6M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $28.60/share.
  • The offering consists of 4,238,329 shares offered by Pride Feeder and 1,761,671 shares offered by AIX Pride Syndication, respectively.
  • Each of the selling stockholders are controlled by investment funds advised by Apax Partners.
  • Paycor will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders.
  • The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2022.
  • Shares -5.17% premarket.

