EHang Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.86, revenue of $1.2M misses by $1.49M
Dec. 02, 2022 7:38 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EHang press release (NASDAQ:EH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.86.
- Revenue of $1.2M (-40.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.49M.
- Gross margin was 65.9%, representing a continued high gross margin level with a slight decrease of 1.2 percentage points from 67.1% in the second quarter of 2022.
- Operating loss was RMB73.7 million ($10.4M), compared with RMB74.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) was RMB52.9M ($7.4M), compared with RMB51.2M in Q2 2022.
- Net loss was RMB76.5M ($10.8M), compared with RMB73.M in Q2 2022.
- Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB55.1M ($7.7M), compared with RMB50.8M in Q2 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments balances were RMB208.8M ($29.4M) as of September 30, 2022.
- Sales and deliveries of EH216 AAVs were 4 units, compared with 8 units in the second quarter of 2022.
