BorgWarner buys Switzerland's Drivetek
Dec. 02, 2022 7:38 AM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has acquired Switzerland-based Drivetek to strengthen its specialty power electronics capabilities.
- The transaction has an enterprise value of up to CHF 35M, of which CHF 25M was delivered at closing. An additional CHF 10M could be paid in the form of contingent payments over the next 3 years.
- Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics as well as a line of products that include specialized inverters for high-speed electrified turbomachinery.
