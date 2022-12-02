The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is viewed more cautiously by analysts at Evercore ISI after CEO Mark Schiller announced his retirement.

The announcement of the CEO transition came on Monday, sending shares of the south by double-digits. The analysts indicated that a call with management to update on the plan post-Schiller did not inspire enough confidence to retain a bullish rating on the stock.

“We followed-up with the company after Monday's release and believe both the strategy and path to recovery are unclear with the appointment of a new CEO,” the team wrote on Friday. “We are now applying a lower multiple to the European business in our sum of the parts analysis given limited visibility into the recapture of the lost non-dairy milk contract and deleverage in the UK as units continue to decline with the shift to private label in response to regional macro pressures.”

Shares of the New York-based natural foods company fell 1.44% on light premarket volume.

