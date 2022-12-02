Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares plunged more than 15% in premarket trading on Friday after it reported third-quarter results and issued guidance, prompting analysts to highlight growing concerns hitting the work management software provider.

Baird analyst Rob Oliver downgraded Asana (ASAN) to neutral from outperform and lowered the price target to $15 from $32, noting that the results were impacted by a pause in its expansion and deal activity, as well as deal renewals getting smaller and extended payment terms and discounting.

"While we continue to view Asana as a secular leader in the Work Management space, we are stepping to the sidelines as we expect the stock to be challenged in the coming quarters as investors assess the impact of a volatile macro and reduced chance for upward estimate revisions," Oliver wrote in a note to clients.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin also downgraded Asana (ASAN) to neutral from overweight, noting there is "limited visibility" into when the company's growth stabilizes and when it becomes profitable.

"While we are encouraged by leadership's pivot to focus on the very large enterprise customer segment where it continues to show solid progress (i.e. 150K seat deployment), ASAN appears to be entering a potential 6-9 month digestion period as tech unicorns and digital natives pause faster than it can diversify into non-tech verticals," Bracelin wrote in a note to clients.

Citi analyst Steven Enders, who has a neutral rating on Asana (ASAN), called the third-quarter results "challenging," as the broader issues that the global economy is facing hit the firm, spreading from Europe to the U.S., while also hitting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.

Looking to the fourth-quarter, Asana (ASAN) said it expects revenue to be between $144M and $146M, below the $151.2M analysts were expecting. It expects a loss between 27 and 28 cents per share, above the 29-cent-per-share loss analysts were expecting.

Analysts are largely bullish on Asana (ASAN). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates ASAN a HOLD.