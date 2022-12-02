CubicFarm System sales 12 cubicfarms machines for ~$2M
Dec. 02, 2022 7:49 AM ETCubicFarm Systems Corp. (CUB:CA), CUBXFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CubicFarm Systems (OTCPK:CUBXF) sales 12 CubicFarms machines for $1.96M to a customer in Jiangsu, China.
- The sale includes 12 CubicFarms machines, a propagator, and an irrigation system.
- "As a Company we have been singularly focused on disciplined growth where there is demand for our technologies. We are pleased to announce this sale to our customer in China and believe that need for our on-site ag-tech solutions will continue to be strong both in Canada and internationally," said Daniel Burns, Chair of the Board of Directors and Special Committee
