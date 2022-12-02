Genesco reports comparable sales gains across all business groups

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) reported sales increased 0.6% in Q3 to $604M. The sales bump compared to last year was driven by higher wholesale sales and a total comparable sales increase of 3%, partially offset by foreign exchange pressure in the Schuh business resulting from the strengthening dollar.

Comparable sales were up across the Journeys Group (+1%), Schuh Group (+3%), and Johnson & Murphy Group (+20%) businesses.

Gross margin fell 50 bps to 48.7% of sales during the quarter. The decrease was due primarily to a more normalized promotional environment for all divisions, except Johnston & Murphy where inventory reserve comparisons created a reduction in margins, as well as better than anticipated loyalty program sign-ups at Schuh as new members used their sign-up incentives.

Adjusted operating income was 4.4% of sales vs. 7.5% last year.

During the quarter, GCO opened three stores and closed eleven stores. The specialty retailer ended the quarter with 1,404 stores compared with 1,434 stores at the end of Q3 last year, or a decrease of 2%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Looking ahead, Genesco (GCO) sees full-year sales down 1% to 2% vs. a prior forecast for -3% to flat. EPS of $5.50 to $5.90 is anticipated vs. the prior view for $6.25 to $7.00 and $6.44 consensus.

Shares of Genesco (GCO) traded flat in the premarket session on Friday following the earnings report.