Blackstone cut to Equal-Weight at Barclays as BREIT limits redemptions

Dec. 02, 2022 7:51 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Barclays on Friday after the private equity giant started limiting withdrawals from its $70B real estate fund after it received a raft of redemption requests due from investors' concerned about the long-term prospects of the commercial property market.

For the month of November, Blackstone (BX) received repurchase requests exceeding its monthly limit of 2% of net asset value and quarterly limit of 5% of NAV, "triggering proration for the remaining 2.3% of NAV for the quarter," the company said in a notice to investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust, a non-publicly traded REIT with assets under management of $70B at Sept. 30, 2022, repurchased ~$1.3B in November, equal to its 2% NAV monthly limit and ~43% of each investor's repurchase request.

The news of the elevated calls for redemption came on the same day that Blackstone (BX) announced that it sold its 49.9% stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort, both in Las Vegas, for $1.27B in cash. Its stock dropped 7.1% on Thursday.

In December, up to 0.3% of NAM will be eligible to total 5% of NAV for the quarter. Blackstone said investors asked for redemptions amounting to $1.8B in October, or 2.7% of NAV, and had received approval from the majority of its board to fulfill 100% of the requests.

If BREIT receives elevated repurchase requests in Q1 2023, the fund intends to fulfill repurchases at the 2% of NAV monthly limit, subject to the 5% of NAV quarterly limit, it said.

Regarding the limits on the redemptions, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish noted increasing concern that BREIT's NAV may continue to decline, "which may have a second order effect resulting in significantly lower new inflows going forward." He also assumes near-term pressure on fee-related performance revenue, although that's less certain.

"While we remain optimistic on the longer-term retail opportunity for alts — and on the rest of Blackstone's business in general, which we very much view as best-in-class — we think the retail headwind is likely to remain an overhang on the stock for some time," Budish wrote in a note to clients.

In late November, SA contributor Brad Thomas called Blackstone (BX) a $1T fortress with a very wide moat

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.