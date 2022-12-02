Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Barclays on Friday after the private equity giant started limiting withdrawals from its $70B real estate fund after it received a raft of redemption requests due from investors' concerned about the long-term prospects of the commercial property market.

For the month of November, Blackstone (BX) received repurchase requests exceeding its monthly limit of 2% of net asset value and quarterly limit of 5% of NAV, "triggering proration for the remaining 2.3% of NAV for the quarter," the company said in a notice to investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust, a non-publicly traded REIT with assets under management of $70B at Sept. 30, 2022, repurchased ~$1.3B in November, equal to its 2% NAV monthly limit and ~43% of each investor's repurchase request.

The news of the elevated calls for redemption came on the same day that Blackstone (BX) announced that it sold its 49.9% stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort, both in Las Vegas, for $1.27B in cash. Its stock dropped 7.1% on Thursday.

In December, up to 0.3% of NAM will be eligible to total 5% of NAV for the quarter. Blackstone said investors asked for redemptions amounting to $1.8B in October, or 2.7% of NAV, and had received approval from the majority of its board to fulfill 100% of the requests.

If BREIT receives elevated repurchase requests in Q1 2023, the fund intends to fulfill repurchases at the 2% of NAV monthly limit, subject to the 5% of NAV quarterly limit, it said.

Regarding the limits on the redemptions, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish noted increasing concern that BREIT's NAV may continue to decline, "which may have a second order effect resulting in significantly lower new inflows going forward." He also assumes near-term pressure on fee-related performance revenue, although that's less certain.

"While we remain optimistic on the longer-term retail opportunity for alts — and on the rest of Blackstone's business in general, which we very much view as best-in-class — we think the retail headwind is likely to remain an overhang on the stock for some time," Budish wrote in a note to clients.

In late November, SA contributor Brad Thomas called Blackstone (BX) a $1T fortress with a very wide moat