Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) said Friday it agreed to sell mineral rights and interests on 12 prospective properties in Canada's Quebec and Ontario provinces to Val-d'Or Mining (OTCPK:VDOMF) while retaining a 0.5%-1% net smelter return royalty on the properties.

The company also will assign to Val-d'Or (OTCPK:VDOMF) all rights and interests under an option agreement with Eldorado Gold (EGO), while maintaining the rights to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on all properties part of the agreement.

Gold Royalty (GROY) also said it has maintained the right of first refusal on any royalty or similar interest sold by Val-d'Or.

Gold Royalty (GROY) also entered into a similar agreement to reserve the right of first refusal on any royalty or interest sold by International Prospect Ventures in Australia.

Gold Royalty (GROY) "continues to see positive developments across its portfolio, including... phenomenal drill intercepts out of Granite Creek Underground," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.